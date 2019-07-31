Local
Fire near Kirk Creek Campground in Big Sur reportedly burns about 280 acres
A fire in Big Sur has reportedly burned 280 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to an interactive map from the National Interagency Fire Center.
The fire is about 10 percent contained, according to the map, which was updated at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire was first reported at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Kirk Creek Campground. By Tuesday afternoon, officials had shut down Nacimiento-Fergusson Road at both Highway 1 and Fort Hunter Liggett.
Additional information, such as structure threats or injuries, was not immediately available.
The blaze began just one day after a 100-acre fire broke out in the Los Padres National Forest near Lake Cachuma.
