Fire near Kirk Creek Campground in Big Sur burns 50 acres

A fire burning near the Kirk Creek Campground in Big Sur has scorched about 50 acres of land as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Los Padres National Forest.

Nacimiento-Fergusson Road has been closed both at Highway 1 and at Fort Hunter Liggett while crews fight the fire, according to Andrew Madsen, a spokesman for Los Padres National Forest.

“We’ve got a full response in effect,” Madsen said, noting that air tankers are ordered and available to help fight the fire if the incident commander feels it would be useful, but the planes are not in use as of Tuesday afternoon.

He noted, however, that mid afternoon is the time of day when conditions start to change.

“Now’s that time of day where sometimes winds pick up and it’s a definite ‘watch out’ time for our firefighters,” Madsen said. “Right now, we’re still in our initial attack.”

The National Weather Service said they’re seeing an increase in heat signature from the fire on satellite imaging.

“The afternoon and evening hours are often known as the ‘witching hour’ on many fires,” the agency said in a tweet. “In Big Sur, the fires can roar all night above the marine layer where dry and warm conditions persist.”

No injuries or structure threats have been reported, Madsen said.

The fire was reported early Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no word on containment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Madsen said.

The blaze began just one day after a 100-acre fire broke out in the Los Padres National Forest near Lake Cachuma.

Since 1 pm satellite is picking up an increase in heat signature from the #MillFire. The afternoon and evening hours are often known as the "witching hour" on many fires. In Big Sur the fires can roar all night above the marine layer where dry and warm conditions persist. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HqFlSowoBu — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 30, 2019