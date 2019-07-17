Fire at Fort Hunter Liggett burns 1,600 acres in training area

SLO County is bracing for wildfire — and workers are clearing an evacuation path Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E

A fire at Fort Hunter Liggett burned about 1,600 acres before it was contained early Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S. Army fort in southern Monterey County, according to Amy Phillips, public affairs officer for Fort Hunter Liggett.

The blaze burned in training areas 12B and 12C off Nacimiento-Fergusson Road, Phillips said. The cause of the fire was training-related.

Firefighters from Fort Hunter Liggett, along with crews from Cal Fire and Los Padres National Forest, worked to fully contain the fire around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, crews were still doing mop-up in the area, Phillips said.

No injuries were reported and the fire didn’t impact traffic in the area.

The fort said in a tweet that smoke will likely be visible in that area on Wednesday.

In San Luis Obispo County, smoke may also be visible Wednesday between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo, as Cal Fire crews conduct a prescribed burn off Highway 1 west of Cuesta College, according to Cal Fire.