Fire burns more than 1,200 acres near Shandon

SLO County is bracing for wildfire — and workers are clearing an evacuation path

By
By

Update, 6 p.m.:

The Gillis fire had reached 1,200 acres with 20% containment around 6 p.m. Monday, according to Cal Fire.

A structure was initially threatened but saved with attack engines and aircraft, the agency said in a tweet.

A total of 13 engines, six air tankers, five water tenders, four dozers, four hand crews and one helicopter were battling the blaze, which was burning in grasslands and rolling hills, Cal Fire said.

Original story:

A vegetation fire that started Monday afternoon has burned more than 1,000 acres of land southeast of Shandon, according to a Cal Fire spokesman.

The fire, dubbed the Gillis Fire, began about 2:40 p.m. near the 3300 block of South Gillis Canyon Road near San Juan Road east of Paso Robles, Cal Fire spokeswoman Clint Bullard said.

As of about 5:15 p.m., the brush fire was heading in a southeasterly direction, away from the residential community, Bullard said.

About 200 firefighters were combating the blaze, which was about 15 percent contained, Bullard said.

No structures are currently being threatened by the Gillis Fire, Bullard said.

An investigator is on the scene and no cause yet has been determined, he said.

