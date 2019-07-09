Fire near Shandon reaches 75 percent containment

Here’s how to prepare for wildfire smoke and the unhealthy air it brings Washington state health officials are urging residents to be prepared for smoky days with poor air quality as wildfire season heats up. Seniors, young children and people with existing respiratory problems are especially vulnerable. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington state health officials are urging residents to be prepared for smoky days with poor air quality as wildfire season heats up. Seniors, young children and people with existing respiratory problems are especially vulnerable.

A vegetation fire southeast of Shandon burned about 1,000 acres and reached 75 percent containment as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

At least two structures were threatened during the blaze, but “crews were able to get in and defend those homes,” according to Cal fire spokesman Clint Bullard.

No damage or injuries were reported as a result of the fire, Bullard said.

The fire, dubbed the Gillis Fire, began at about 2:40 p.m. Monday near the 3300 block of South Gillis Canyon Road near San Juan Road. Forward progress on the fire was stopped at about 6:40 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bullard said the fire burned approximately 1,000 acres, but crews will be conducting a thorough mapping of the burn area on Tuesday and should have a more accurate acreage count later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Bullard said. Investigators are currently on scene.