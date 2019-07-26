Man killed in Paso Robles rollover crash was from Bakersfield, CHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The CHP has released the name of the man killed in a late-night crash on northbound Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Wednesday.

Jonhatan Villarreal, 26, of Bakersfield, was killed at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday after his car drifted left on northbound Highway 101 near the Spring Street off-ramp, the CHP said.

Villarreal tried to correct his path, but lost control of the car, the agency said. The vehicle spun and drifted over the right side of the road before rolling down an embankment and across the railroad tracks below.

Villarreal did not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time, the CHP said, and was ejected from the car during the rollover.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He was found about 50 yards away from the vehicle and died from his injuries, the CHP said.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.