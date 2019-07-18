Local
Crash backs up southbound Highway 101 traffic to Atascadero
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
Update, 10:20 a.m.
Traffic is flowing normally in the area, according to the CHP’s incident information log.
Update, 9:35 a.m.
Traffic appears to be flowing through the area, though cars are still moving slowly, according to Caltrans cameras in the area.
Original story:
Traffic on southbound Highway 101 in the North County is backed up for miles following a crash near Santa Margarita on Thursday morning, according to the CHP.
The two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 near the Highway 58 off ramp, according to the CHP’s incident information logs. Minor injuries were reported.
By 8:50 a.m., traffic on southbound Highway 101 was backed up to at least Santa Barbara Road in Atascadero, according to the Caltrans live traffic camera in the area.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Comments