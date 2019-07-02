Local
Man rescued after car drives into Morro Bay
A car drove into the waters of Morro Bay on Tuesday morning, according to the Morro Bay Fire Department.
The driver of the car, a man, was not injured in the incident. A fire department rescue swimmer got him out of an open window, the fire department said.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Morro Bay Harbor Patrol are also on scene to address environmental conditions, the fire department said.
Additional information, such as why the car drove into the bay, was not immediately available.
Tribune reporter Gabby Ferreira contributed to this story.
