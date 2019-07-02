Man rescued after car drives into Morro Bay

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A car drove into the waters of Morro Bay on Tuesday morning, according to the Morro Bay Fire Department.

The driver of the car, a man, was not injured in the incident. A fire department rescue swimmer got him out of an open window, the fire department said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Morro Bay Harbor Patrol are also on scene to address environmental conditions, the fire department said.





Additional information, such as why the car drove into the bay, was not immediately available.

MB Fire, Police, andHarbor Depts rescued a single driver in a passenger vehicle that drove into the bay. The rescued driver is uninjured. USCG and Harbor addressing the environmental conditions. pic.twitter.com/Os4FHfqFXj — Morro Bay Fire (@MorroBayFire) July 2, 2019

Tribune reporter Gabby Ferreira contributed to this story.