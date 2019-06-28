Local
SLO police pursue suspect on foot — with the help of a helicopter
Update 5:46 p.m.: Scanner traffic indicates that officials have a suspect in custody.
Original Story: The San Luis Obispo Police Department was engaged in a foot pursuit in the South Higuera Street area Friday evening with a man who has a reported outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
According to radio scanner traffic, a helicopter has been deployed to assist in the search.
The suspect was last seen, as of 5:36 p.m., running toward the Madonna Road overpass on Highway 101.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
