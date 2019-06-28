SLO police pursue suspect on foot — with the help of a helicopter

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Update 5:46 p.m.: Scanner traffic indicates that officials have a suspect in custody.

Original Story: The San Luis Obispo Police Department was engaged in a foot pursuit in the South Higuera Street area Friday evening with a man who has a reported outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

According to radio scanner traffic, a helicopter has been deployed to assist in the search.

The suspect was last seen, as of 5:36 p.m., running toward the Madonna Road overpass on Highway 101.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.