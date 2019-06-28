Local

SLO police pursue suspect on foot — with the help of a helicopter

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Update 5:46 p.m.: Scanner traffic indicates that officials have a suspect in custody.

Original Story: The San Luis Obispo Police Department was engaged in a foot pursuit in the South Higuera Street area Friday evening with a man who has a reported outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

According to radio scanner traffic, a helicopter has been deployed to assist in the search.

The suspect was last seen, as of 5:36 p.m., running toward the Madonna Road overpass on Highway 101.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Matt Fountain
Matt Fountain

Matt Fountain is The San Luis Obispo Tribune’s courts and investigations reporter. A San Diego native, Fountain graduated from Cal Poly’s journalism department in 2009 and cut his teeth at the San Luis Obispo New Times before joining The Tribune as a crime and breaking news reporter in 2014.

  Comments  