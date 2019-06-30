Vegetation fire burns more than 11 acres in Paso Robles riverbed

Tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season Kennewick Fire Department Capt. Brian Ellis offers advice on how to keep you and your property safe during wildfire season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick Fire Department Capt. Brian Ellis offers advice on how to keep you and your property safe during wildfire season.

A fire in Paso Robles burned about 11.5 acres of land, according to the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services.

The fire was reported in the area of North River Road at about 5 p.m., the agency said.

The wind-driven fire was burning in dense vegetation in the Salinas riverbed, and was difficult for firefighters to access, Emergency Services said. The area of North River Road between Union Road and River Oaks Drive was closed for about 5 hours as emergency crews worked to fight the fire.

A total of 62 firefighters from Paso Robles, Cal Fire, Camp Roberts, Templeton and Atascadero responded to the blaze, Emergency Services said.

Officials initially said the fire had burned about 6 acres, but that number was updated to 11.51 acres on Sunday morning, following more accurate mapping of the area, according to Emergency Services.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the second fire to erupt in the Salinas riverbed this month: on June 10, a brush fire in the riverbed in the 100 block of Niblick Road forced authorities to close the Niblick Bridge until they could contain the fire.