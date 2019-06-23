Local
Fire east of Paso Robles burns vehicle, quarter-acre of land
A fire off Highway 46 east burned a vehicle and about a quarter-acre of vegetation on Sunday afternoon.
The fire was first reported at about 5:13 p.m. in the area of Ross Drive and Grace Drive, a Cal Fire official said.
Five structures were threatened by the blaze, Cal Fire said. Forward progress was stopped just before 5:30 p.m.
Earlier in the afternoon, a fire in San Miguel burned two structures and about 2 acres of land.
Additional information was not immediately available.
