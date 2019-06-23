Fire east of Paso Robles burns vehicle, quarter-acre of land

How to prepare for and avoid starting wildfires in SLO County Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch.

A fire off Highway 46 east burned a vehicle and about a quarter-acre of vegetation on Sunday afternoon.





The fire was first reported at about 5:13 p.m. in the area of Ross Drive and Grace Drive, a Cal Fire official said.

Five structures were threatened by the blaze, Cal Fire said. Forward progress was stopped just before 5:30 p.m.

Earlier in the afternoon, a fire in San Miguel burned two structures and about 2 acres of land.





Additional information was not immediately available.