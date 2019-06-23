Fire in San Miguel burns 2 structures, about 2 acres of vegetation

How to prepare for and avoid starting wildfires in SLO County Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch.

A fire in San Miguel burned a garage, and outbuilding and about 2 acres of land on Sunday, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was first reported at about 3:40 p.m. in the 8700 block of Oak Drive near River Road. Forward progress was stopped at about 4:20 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

No one was injured.

Fire departments from Camp Roberts, San Miguel and Paso Robles also assisted in fighting the fire.

