Fire in San Miguel burns 2 structures, about 2 acres of vegetation

A fire in San Miguel burned a garage, and outbuilding and about 2 acres of land on Sunday, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was first reported at about 3:40 p.m. in the 8700 block of Oak Drive near River Road. Forward progress was stopped at about 4:20 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.
No one was injured.
Fire departments from Camp Roberts, San Miguel and Paso Robles also assisted in fighting the fire.
