Niblick Bridge closed as firefighters battle blaze in Paso Robles riverbed

A fire that erupted in the Salinas riverbed Monday afternoon forced Paso Robles police to close the Niblick Bridge.

Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to the blaze in the 100 block of Niblick Road, just behind Kohl’s department store, according to scanner traffic.

The Niblick Bridge was closed to all traffic about 4:30 p.m., according to a Paso Robles Police Department Facebook post. Social media posts showed smoke and flames reaching above the height of the bridge.

