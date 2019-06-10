Local
Niblick Bridge closed as firefighters battle blaze in Paso Robles riverbed
A fire that erupted in the Salinas riverbed Monday afternoon forced Paso Robles police to close the Niblick Bridge.
Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to the blaze in the 100 block of Niblick Road, just behind Kohl’s department store, according to scanner traffic.
The Niblick Bridge was closed to all traffic about 4:30 p.m., according to a Paso Robles Police Department Facebook post. Social media posts showed smoke and flames reaching above the height of the bridge.
