Car strikes 2 SLO County employees working in Cayucos

Two San Luis Obispo County employees were injured when a car crashed into them in Cayucos on Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 1:10 p.m., when an 81-year-old man was driving a gray Honda Fit north on Highway 1 south of Chaney Avenue, the CHP said.

The Honda then veered off the road and crossed the intersection of Chaney Avenue and Ocean Boulevard. The CHP said they are still working to figure out why that happened.

Three San Luis Obispo County Public Works employees were working at the intersection, and the Honda struck two of them, the CHP said.

Moderate to major injuries were reported in the crash, the CHP said.

Both the driver of the car and the two employees who were hit were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.