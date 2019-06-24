Mobile home, 2 acres burned in Paso Robles fire

How to prepare for and avoid starting wildfires in SLO County Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch.

A mobile home and about 2 acres of land burned in rural Paso Robles on Sunday night, Cal Fire said.

The fire broke out at about 9:50 p.m. in an area off Estrella Road near Airport Road, the agency said. By 10 p.m., forward progress on the fire was stopped.

A single-wide mobile home was destroyed by the fire, as well as a “large amount of man made items,” Cal Fire said. Photos of the fire show a destroyed car next to the remnants of the mobile home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This fire was one of three that broke out in the North County on Sunday.

A fire in San Miguel burned 2 structures and about 2 acres of land, while a fire off Highway 46 East east of Paso Robles burned another 2 acres of land.

#RiverIC (Initial) @CALFIRE_SLO at scene of a single wide mobile home fully involved with 3 acres of heavy brush potential for 15. Location is off Estrella Road near Airport Road in rural Paso Robles. pic.twitter.com/xLWyb6BU1K — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 24, 2019