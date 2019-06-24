Local
Mobile home, 2 acres burned in Paso Robles fire
A mobile home and about 2 acres of land burned in rural Paso Robles on Sunday night, Cal Fire said.
The fire broke out at about 9:50 p.m. in an area off Estrella Road near Airport Road, the agency said. By 10 p.m., forward progress on the fire was stopped.
A single-wide mobile home was destroyed by the fire, as well as a “large amount of man made items,” Cal Fire said. Photos of the fire show a destroyed car next to the remnants of the mobile home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This fire was one of three that broke out in the North County on Sunday.
A fire in San Miguel burned 2 structures and about 2 acres of land, while a fire off Highway 46 East east of Paso Robles burned another 2 acres of land.
