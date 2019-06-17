Vegetation fire burning at Heritage Ranch damages 1 home, threatens another

How to protect your home from wildfires Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire.

Update 4.21 p.m.: Firefighters have stopped the spread of a vegetation fire in Heritage Ranch, but a two-story house is fully engulfed in flames, according to radio traffic. A third fire engine is en route to assist in fighting the residential fire.

A second structure initially said to be threatened is no longer at risk, according to the scanner.

Original story: Firefighters were battling a fire Monday afternoon that appears to have damaged a home and is threatening another at Heritage Ranch on the shores of Lake Nacimiento, Cal Fire said via Twitter.

At about 3:59 p.m., the agency tweeted that there are three-and-a-half acres of grass burning with a moderate rate of speed near the intersection of Saddleback and Chaparral lanes north of Paso Robles.

Officials say the fire has the potential to grow to up to 20 acres.

One structure was engulfed and a second was at risk from the fire, according to scanner chatter. At least two fire engines and a dozer crew were en route.

At 4:05 p.m., the agency tweeted that an air attack established a retardant line around the fire as engines were arriving.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.