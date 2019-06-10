Pink and her husband party at Lake Nacimiento with ‘waves and beer’

Retired motocross racer Carey Hart, left, and his wife, pop star Pink, pose for a photo at Lake Nacimiento north of Paso Robles, California, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Pop star Pink and her husband, former professional motocross racer Carey Hart, recently headed to northern San Luis Obispo County for some fun in the sun.

Starting Friday, Hart shared photos and videos of the pair during a trip to Lake Nacimiento north of Paso Robles via Instagram — including a shot of himself wakeboarding while his wife flashes a shaka sign. The caption reads, simply, “Waves and beers.”

Pink sports a Naci Drinking Team hat in the photo, posted Friday.

According to the Instagram posts, Pink, Hart and their family spent most of their vacation at the lake aboard a MasterCraft X46 boat.

The couple’s daughter, Willow, even got in on the fun. Hart shared a photo of “Willz getting some steering wheel time” at the helm of the vessel on Instagram on Saturday, writing, “So stoked my wife and kids are water people.”

Hart and Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, have been married since 2006 and have two children.

Pink and Hart aren’t the only celebrities to visit San Luis Obispo County in recent months. Country music star Kacey Musgraves visited the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo in April.