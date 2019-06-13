Structure fire reported on Vineyard Drive in Templeton

How to prepare for and avoid starting wildfires in SLO County Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch.

Cal Fire is en route to a reported structure fire in Templeton.

According to a Cal Fire tweet sent Thursday evening, emergency crews were on the way to the fire burning in the 2500 block of Vineyard Drive around 6 p.m.

First units at scene have found a 2,000-square-foot building fully engulfed in flames. There is no threat to wildland.

Cal Fire is requesting more units.

#OakIC (update) Units at scene. Approx. 2,000 square foot structure fully involved. No threat to wildland. Requesting a second alarm. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 14, 2019

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.