Structure fire reported on Vineyard Drive in Templeton

Cal Fire is en route to a reported structure fire in Templeton.

According to a Cal Fire tweet sent Thursday evening, emergency crews were on the way to the fire burning in the 2500 block of Vineyard Drive around 6 p.m.

First units at scene have found a 2,000-square-foot building fully engulfed in flames. There is no threat to wildland.

Cal Fire is requesting more units.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

