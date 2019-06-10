Local
Do you love Paso’s Field of Light? New season pass lets you visit as often as you want
The Field of Light at Sensorio turns Paso Robles valley into a sea of color
San Luis Obispo County residents can now visit Paso Robles’ new illuminated attraction as many times as they want for a single price.
The Field of Light at Sensorio, a 15-acre landscape covered in nearly 60,000 stemmed fiber optic lights, will offer $99 season passes for local visitors, according to a Sensorio news release.
The attraction is designed by artist Bruce Munro and opened in May. Since then, Field of Light has drawn thousands of visitors to see the colorful art display off Highway 46 East.
Regular admission costs $27 on Wednesday and Thursday and $30 during the weekend, so the pass would pay for itself within about three visits.
Field of Light also launched a free Sensorio Paso app for an “enhanced experience” at Field of Light, according to the news release.
Season passes must be purchased during event hours at the Sensorio box office. Customers must show their photo IDs and proof of county residency. For more information, visit sensoriopaso.com or call 805-226-4287.
