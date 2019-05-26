Man injured in ATV accident at Oceano Dunes

Hundreds of dune buggies parade across the beach at Oceano Dunes Hundreds of dune buggies drove across the sand at the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California, for the second Dune Buggy Reunion. The event featured a parade, outdoor movie and freestyle hill climbs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of dune buggies drove across the sand at the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California, for the second Dune Buggy Reunion. The event featured a parade, outdoor movie and freestyle hill climbs.

A Southern California man was found injured at the bottom of a 50-foot dune in the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Saturday afternoon, according to State Parks.

Authorities responded to an ATV accident at about 4:10 p.m., State Parks said. When they arrived, they found the man “alert, disoriented and combative.”

State Parks Commander Kevin Pearce said the man suffered moderate facial injuries, but his combative behavior indicated potential brain injuries.

The man, who’s about 25 years old and from the Fullerton area, was airlifted to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment, State Parks said.

There were no witnesses to the incident, which State Parks only described as an accident. The injured man wasn’t able to give details of what happened.

Additional information was not immediately available.

In April, two people died in separate ATV crashes at the Oceano Dunes.