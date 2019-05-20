Montecito estate has so many amenities, you’ll never want to leave. Price: $16.9 million

Tour this amazing Montecito mansion on the market for $16.9 million This Montecito, California, home with ocean views is on the market for $16.9 million. The Santa Barbara County property features a nine-bedroom main house with a swimming pool, tennis court, gym and spa, plus a guest house and children's cottage. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This Montecito, California, home with ocean views is on the market for $16.9 million. The Santa Barbara County property features a nine-bedroom main house with a swimming pool, tennis court, gym and spa, plus a guest house and children's cottage.

Win the lottery lately?

For a mere $16.9 million, you can buy a Montecito mansion straight out of a tech mogul’s dreams.

Nestled in the hills at 765 Rockbridge Road, the property features an 18,761-square-foot Mediterranean-style home with views of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, according to a Realtor.com listing.

“It’s got everything you could want,” said Natalie Collins-Smith of The Icon Realty Inc. in Santa Barbara. She co-listed the property — originally part of the McCormick family’s storied Santa Barbara County estate, Riven Rock — with The Icon Realty founding partner Alexandra Iovtchev.

Stone-pillared gates and clipped hedges mark the entrance to the 7.83-acre property, the Realtor.com listing said, opening onto a wide lane paved with hand-cut Santa Barbara stone. The main residence, designed by Sorrell Design, lies beyond a “grand archway of trees.”

Built in 2003, the three-story home boasts nine bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms and six half bathrooms, plus a five-car garage, according to the listing.

This Montecito home, on the market for $16.9 million, has two kitchens and a butler’s pantry. Interior Pixels Courtesy of The Icon Realty Inc.

While the home’s top level is dedicated to living quarters — including a master’s suite with its own foyer and gym — the main, ground floor features a kitchen, dining room, living room and craft room, Collins-Smith said, plus another master suite. There’s also a catering kitchen and a butler’s pantry for folks who love to entertain.

“When we do open houses, we always tell people not to forget to look at the basement,” Collins-Smith said. “The bottom floor is actually pretty exciting.”

The home’s third level features a casino-style game room, movie theater, wine cellar and video game arcade, as well as a spa with a massage room, changing room and wet and dry sauna, she said.

Run out of things to do indoors? The property has a tennis court and a swimming pool with a jacuzzi.

This Montecito home, on the market for $16.9 million, features a swimming pool with a jacuzzi. Interior Pixels Courtesy of The Icon Realty Inc.

Or you can spend time exploring the sweeping grounds, admiring expansive lawns, tiered rose gardens and tall Italian cypress trees.

About 100 century-old olive trees can be found scattered throughout the property, Collins-Smith said, and an orchard features orange, lemon and almond trees. There’s even an organic vegetable garden with a former chicken coop that’s been converted to a covered dog run, she added.

A manmade creek meanders through much of the property, ending in a koi pond next to a Japanese-style teahouse that can serve as a meditation or yoga spot, Collins-Smith said.





Another unique feature? An aviary, complete with doves.

Kids can clamber on a full-size play structure — “It’s as nice as any park I’ve taken my kids to,” Collins-Smith said — or hang out in the children’s cottage. It’s essentially a miniature one-bedroom apartment with its own bathroom and kitchen, she said.

For visitors, there’s a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house with a separate entrance on the southern end of the grounds, the listing said.

