Montecito estate has so many amenities, you’ll never want to leave. Price: $16.9 million
Win the lottery lately?
For a mere $16.9 million, you can buy a Montecito mansion straight out of a tech mogul’s dreams.
Nestled in the hills at 765 Rockbridge Road, the property features an 18,761-square-foot Mediterranean-style home with views of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, according to a Realtor.com listing.
“It’s got everything you could want,” said Natalie Collins-Smith of The Icon Realty Inc. in Santa Barbara. She co-listed the property — originally part of the McCormick family’s storied Santa Barbara County estate, Riven Rock — with The Icon Realty founding partner Alexandra Iovtchev.
Stone-pillared gates and clipped hedges mark the entrance to the 7.83-acre property, the Realtor.com listing said, opening onto a wide lane paved with hand-cut Santa Barbara stone. The main residence, designed by Sorrell Design, lies beyond a “grand archway of trees.”
Built in 2003, the three-story home boasts nine bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms and six half bathrooms, plus a five-car garage, according to the listing.
While the home’s top level is dedicated to living quarters — including a master’s suite with its own foyer and gym — the main, ground floor features a kitchen, dining room, living room and craft room, Collins-Smith said, plus another master suite. There’s also a catering kitchen and a butler’s pantry for folks who love to entertain.
“When we do open houses, we always tell people not to forget to look at the basement,” Collins-Smith said. “The bottom floor is actually pretty exciting.”
The home’s third level features a casino-style game room, movie theater, wine cellar and video game arcade, as well as a spa with a massage room, changing room and wet and dry sauna, she said.
Run out of things to do indoors? The property has a tennis court and a swimming pool with a jacuzzi.
Or you can spend time exploring the sweeping grounds, admiring expansive lawns, tiered rose gardens and tall Italian cypress trees.
About 100 century-old olive trees can be found scattered throughout the property, Collins-Smith said, and an orchard features orange, lemon and almond trees. There’s even an organic vegetable garden with a former chicken coop that’s been converted to a covered dog run, she added.
A manmade creek meanders through much of the property, ending in a koi pond next to a Japanese-style teahouse that can serve as a meditation or yoga spot, Collins-Smith said.
Another unique feature? An aviary, complete with doves.
Kids can clamber on a full-size play structure — “It’s as nice as any park I’ve taken my kids to,” Collins-Smith said — or hang out in the children’s cottage. It’s essentially a miniature one-bedroom apartment with its own bathroom and kitchen, she said.
For visitors, there’s a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house with a separate entrance on the southern end of the grounds, the listing said.
