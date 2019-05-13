This cliffside home in Big Sur is a literal gold mine — but it will cost you $2.25 million

Tour this dramatic Big Sur home built on a former gold mine This Big Sur, California, home is on the market for $2.25 million. A former gold mine, the 33-acre property has a three-bedroom house, a guest house, plus views of the Pacific Ocean and Los Padres National Forest. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This Big Sur, California, home is on the market for $2.25 million. A former gold mine, the 33-acre property has a three-bedroom house, a guest house, plus views of the Pacific Ocean and Los Padres National Forest.

One lucky Big Sur home buyer is about to strike it rich.

But that’s not because their new clifftop retreat, listed at $2.25 million, is built on a former gold mine. The property’s real value comes in the form of breathtaking coastal views and a secluded natural setting.

Located at 29141 Plaskett Ridge Road, the 33-acre property boasts a cliffside house with its own private waterfall and “panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the forested mountains of Los Padres National (Forest),” according to a listing by Dana Bambace, Mark Peterson and Melissa Radowicz of Compass Real Estate in Carmel-By-The-Sea.

“It’s really pretty unique,” Peterson said, noting that the property was a working gold mine for “over a century.”

Mine shafts can still be spotted around the site, which ceased production in 1960, he said.

The 2,467-square-foot main house, which began life as a miner’s cabin, has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and “expansive windows in every room that capture views from every angle,” the listing said. One section boasts 20-foot-tall ceilings made of redwood harvested and milled on the property.

Although it’s “hard to pinpoint” when the structure was originally built — the Compass.com listing says 1920 — Peterson said the remains of the miner’s cabin now constitute the home’s modern rustic kitchen and two of the bedrooms.

According to the Realtor, the kitchen boasts another fun historical feature: an island made out of wood from an old bowling alley.

The home has a media room, but it’s more likely buyers will want to spend their time outdoors admiring the scenery.

They can soak up views of the Pacific Ocean and the forest from a redwood hot tub on the deck before rinsing off in an outdoor shower located outside the master suite.

Up the hill from the main house is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home that could serve as a caretaker’s cottage or guest house. “It’s almost like a tree house” surrounded by towering redwoods, Peterson said.

Peterson said the property, located off Highway 1 about five miles north of Gorda, is “completely off the grid,” with solar power, natural spring water and a septic system. There’s also a fire suppression system on site.

“Those looking to escape it all in style will fall in love with this phenomenal property,” the Compass listing said.