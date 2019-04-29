Curvy Big Sur home perched above the ocean has its own skywalk. Price tag: $7.5 million

Check out this beautiful Big Sur home on the market for $7.5 million This Big Sur, California, home is on the market for $7.5 million. In addition to a three-bedroom house, the property has a guest house, a garage and a skywalk bridge with views of the Pacific Ocean and Big Sur coastline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This Big Sur, California, home is on the market for $7.5 million. In addition to a three-bedroom house, the property has a guest house, a garage and a skywalk bridge with views of the Pacific Ocean and Big Sur coastline.

Imagine watching the sun set over the Big Sur coastline from the privacy of your own skywalk bridge.

That’s an option at Terra Mar, “an iconic world-class property” on the market for $7.5 million.

“You’re absolutely right on the coast. You can’t go any further west,” The Heinrich Team associate broker Ben Heinrich said, “and yet you’re absolutely close to the center of Big Sur.”

Located at 48720 Highway 1 in Big Sur, the 1.5-acre property features a 2,679-square-foot main house with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an attached two-car garage.

Built in 1998, the home was designed by G.K. “Mickey” Muennig, the architect behind Big Sur’s famed Post Ranch Inn. Architectural Digest magazine hailed that “sublime resort,” which opened its doors in 1992, as “a masterpiece in California rustic chic.”

Terra Mar, located at 48720 Highway 1 in Big Sur, is on the market for $7.5 million. Kodiak Greenwood

Terra Mar echoes Post Ranch Inn with exposed ceiling beams and “beautiful woods” whose curves match those of the Monterey County landscape.

“The architecture is just stunning,” said Heinrich, whose team listed the home on Realtor.com. “There are no right angles anywhere in the house. All of the woods are contoured, free-formed, free-flowing, which is a real signature of Mickey Muennig.”

“You always get the feeling that the house is moving ... because of the way each room flows into the next,” Heinrich added.

In addition to the main house, which boasts a kitchen with granite countertops and an open living area with a freeform fireplace, Terra Mar features a “very private, very secluded” guest house with one bedroom, one bathroom and a “beautiful rooftop deck,” Heinrich said.

A skywalk bridge connects the main house to a guest house at Terra Mar, 48720 Highway 1 in Big Sur. The property is on the market for $7.5 million. Kodiak Greenwood

On the eastern side of the property is an outdoor entertaining area with a stone fireplace and an arbor dripping with bougainvillea.

“If you’re tired of the ocean views, you have a nice little place to sit and meditate,” Heinrich said. “It’s a beautiful location and very peaceful.”

But the property’s clearest draw is the skywalk bridge that connects the main residence to the guest house. Poised above the cliff, the skywalk offers “one of the most extraordinary views of the Pacific and the rugged Big Sur coastline” that you’re likely to find in the region, the listing said.

Terra Mar may be located on a “spectacular and secluded site” in The Coastlands gated community, according to the Realtor.com listing, but Heinrich said it’s not far from civilization.

The property is only a four- or five-minute drive from Post Ranch Inn and Ventana Big Sur resort, he said.