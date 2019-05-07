‘Medical problem’ sends car into light pole in San Luis Obispo, injuring driver

Vehicle hits light pole, overturns on Broad Street in San Luis Obispo A man suffered a medical emergency while driving in San Luis Obispo, California, crashing into a light pole and overturning his car on Broad Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man suffered a medical emergency while driving in San Luis Obispo, California, crashing into a light pole and overturning his car on Broad Street.

A man suffered a medical emergency while driving in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday afternoon, crashing into a light pole and overturning his car on Broad Street, authorities said.





According to San Luis Obispo City Fire Department Battalion Chief Bob Bisson, the man was driving southbound on Broad Street at around 2 p.m. when he hit a curb and went careening into a light pole.

The vehicle ended up on its side next to a 76 Express gas station near the intersection with High Street.

“We believe the driver may have suffered some kind of medical problem prior to the accident, causing him to lose control of his vehicle,” Bisson told The Tribune at the scene.

The man was still trapped in the car when firefighters arrived on scene, Bisson said.

Firefighters were able to get inside and treat the man’s medical problems, Bisson said, before removing him and sending him in an ambulance to a local hospital.

There were no other reported injuries to other drivers.

