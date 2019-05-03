Train-versus-pedestrian crash reported in Pismo Beach. But all police found was a bike

dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A train-versus-pedestrian incident was reported Friday evening around 5 p.m. near Ocean View Avenue in Pismo Beach, but police officers were unable to find a victim.

Officers with the Pismo Beach and Grover Beach police departments responded at about 5 p.m. to the scene near the Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove and searched the area for about an hour. They hadn’t found any sign of a victim by 5:45 p.m., according to Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters.

Officers did discover a mangled bike along the train tracks.

A southbound Amtrak train was stopped for about an hour while police investigated. The train continued on its way shortly before 6 p.m.