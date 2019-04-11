Local

Morro Bay man in critical condition after crash on Highway 166

A Morro Bay resident is in critical condition after colliding with a catering truck on Highway 166 Thursday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said in a news release that 73-year-old Michael Fort was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on Highway 166 west of Black Road at about 12:20 p.m.

For reasons that are still under investigation, Fort “turned his vehicle to the left,” facing south in the westbound lane ahead of an oncoming Chevy pickup truck, which collided with the driver’s side of the Corolla, the news release states.

The impact caused major damage to the cab area where Fort was seated, the CHP said.

He was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he was listed in critical condition at about 4 p.m.

The driver of the catering truck reported no injuries.

