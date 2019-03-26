Here’s when the new Krispy Kreme doughnut shop will open in Santa Maria

The company that says it “serves happiness through doughnuts” is closer to serving up plenty of happiness for Central Coast residents.

Krispy Kreme, a chain known largely for its signature glazed doughnuts, has broken ground on its newest location in Santa Maria, according to a news release from Westar Associates, the company in charge of development.

The Santa Maria shop will be the newest addition to The Crossroads shopping center, located at the intersection of Betteravia and Bradley roads. That part of the city has seen a huge sprouting of new development in recent years.

Krispy Kreme will take up half of a 5,500-square foot building being built between Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt and Chuck E. Cheese’s, according to a release.

Another 16,000-square-foot building is being built on the opposite site of Chuck E. Cheese’s, near Jersey Mike’s Subs, the release said. Westar has not released which businesses are expected to fill the rest of the spaces.

Construction is expected to take roughly seven months, with Krispy Kreme expected to open by the end of the year, according to the release.

In total, the new phase of development will add 21,500 square feet of retail and food space in the shopping center. It is also expected to add 135 new jobs to the area, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to get started on the newest development phase of The Crossroads,” Westar Associates chief operating officer Jud Dutrisac said in the release. “With the city of Santa Maria continuing to grow, it is important to us to bring more shopping, dining and service use businesses to the community where everyone can benefit.”

The Crossroads opened in 1998 and houses national retailers including Home Depot, Walmart, TJ Maxx and Best Buy.