Craving Krispy Kreme? The famous doughnut shop is coming to the Central Coast

San Luis Obispo County residents will no longer have to drive hours to get their fix of freshly baked Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

The iconic chain is opening a retail location at The Crossroads shopping center at Santa Maria in 2019.

Construction will begin soon on the building that will house the doughnut shop, which will be located between buildings housing Menchie's frozen yogurt shop and Chuck E. Cheese's pizza restaurant.

In addition to indoor seating, the Krispy Kreme location will feature a drive-through, according to Crossroads owner Westar Associates.

Once construction is underway, The Crossroads will be able to provide a grand opening date, according to Ally Ellison, director of marketing for Westar Associates.

Once built, the shop will be the first Krispy Kreme location on the Central Coast. Currently, the closest outlets are in Oxnard and Fresno.

The Crossroads is located right off Highway 101 at 2120 South Bradley Road in Santa Maria. The shopping center is home to a number of stores and restaurants, including Walmart, Best Buy, Jersey Mike's Subs and Tillys.