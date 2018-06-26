California is getting its third Cracker Barrel — and it will be on the Central Coast

It's finally official: Cracker Barrel is coming to Santa Maria.
After months of rumors about the popular Southern cooking restaurant chain, the new location officially broke ground in the Enos Ranch development on Betteravia Road on June 25. Prior to that, the chain was tight-lipped about its plans for the area.
It is expected to open in February 2019.
The restaurant will be 10,000 square feet, including its signature front porch and rocking chairs, and will be able to seat 180 people at a time, according to a news release. The building will feature the chain's typical Americana decor, with special decorations unique to the Santa Maria area, according to the release.
In the coming months the business expects to hire more than 225 full- and part-time employees.
This will be the third Cracker Barrel location in California: One opened in Victorville in February, and another is scheduled to open in Sacramento in August.
