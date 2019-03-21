Don’t worry, Paso Robles — a Hustler adult store isn’t coming to the vacant OSH building

Paso Robles residents can rest easy — the city is not getting an adult superstore anytime soon.

A link to a satirical article posted on Facebook on Tuesday shows a banner that reads “Hustler Hollywood coming soon” on the Theatre Drive building that was previously home to Orchard Supply Hardware.

A hoax article posted on Facebook claims Hustler Hollywood plans to move into the vacant Orchard Supply Hardware store on Theatre Drive in Paso Robles.

Darren Nash, a city planner, said officials have no knowledge of any plans for a Hollywood Hustler outlet in Paso Robles, and such a store would not be permitted in the Theatre Drive area due to zoning restrictions.





The city does not yet know which retailer will take over the old OSH building, he said.

Hustler Hollywood sells adult products under a brand founded by Hustler Magazine publisher Larry Flynt.

The chain’s two closest stores are in Fresno and Bakersfield.

Flynt, himself, paid a visit to the Fresno location in June, where he signed autographs and greeted fans.





The building in the Target center has been vacant since November. OSH parent company Lowe’s announced in August it would close all 99 of its stores in California, Oregon and Florida, including its Paso Robles and Pismo Beach locations.