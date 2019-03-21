Local

Don’t worry, Paso Robles — a Hustler adult store isn’t coming to the vacant OSH building

By Lindsey Holden

March 21, 2019 07:36 PM

Paso Robles residents can rest easy — the city is not getting an adult superstore anytime soon.

A link to a satirical article posted on Facebook on Tuesday shows a banner that reads “Hustler Hollywood coming soon” on the Theatre Drive building that was previously home to Orchard Supply Hardware.

hustlerhoaxpic.JPG
A hoax article posted on Facebook claims Hustler Hollywood plans to move into the vacant Orchard Supply Hardware store on Theatre Drive in Paso Robles.

Darren Nash, a city planner, said officials have no knowledge of any plans for a Hollywood Hustler outlet in Paso Robles, and such a store would not be permitted in the Theatre Drive area due to zoning restrictions.

The city does not yet know which retailer will take over the old OSH building, he said.

Hustler Hollywood sells adult products under a brand founded by Hustler Magazine publisher Larry Flynt.

The chain’s two closest stores are in Fresno and Bakersfield.

Flynt, himself, paid a visit to the Fresno location in June, where he signed autographs and greeted fans.

The building in the Target center has been vacant since November. OSH parent company Lowe’s announced in August it would close all 99 of its stores in California, Oregon and Florida, including its Paso Robles and Pismo Beach locations.

Lindsey Holden

Lindsey Holden writes about housing, immigration and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She also covers northern San Luis Obispo County city governments and school districts. Lindsey joined The Tribune in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. She’s a native Californian raised in the Midwest and is a proud graduate of two Chicago schools: DePaul University and Northwestern University.

