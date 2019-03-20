Jamba Juice plans to open new Atascadero location

Atascadero residents will have a new spot to get their smoothie fix starting this fall.

Jamba Juice is planning to open a shop on the corner of El Camino Real and Highway 41 — part of an under-construction restaurant and retail development that’s been in the works since 2017.

Fresno developer Sam Bogdanovich of BogMar Properties LLC owns the property. He told The Tribune in 2017 he had plans for a 3,755-square-foot building with a “fast casual” restaurant and a shop.

A rendering shows the small shopping center planned for the intersection of El Camino Real and Morro Road in Atascadero. City of Atascadero

Jeff Olds and his wife, Linda Ozawa Olds, will own the Jamba Juice.

“I’ve been a franchisee for 18 years, and we’ve always wanted to put a store there,” Olds said. “It’s just a matter of finding the right real estate.”

The couple already runs the smoothie chain’s other San Luis Obispo County locations, including those in Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles, along with the original shop on Foothill Boulevard and Chorro Street in San Luis Obispo.

Ozawa Olds has been part of Jamba Juice since it was founded on the Central Coast as Juice Club in 1990.

The couple plans to hire at least 15 full and part-time employees to work at the new store, Olds said. Some employees from the Jamba Juice in Paso Robles will likely also shift over to the new store, as they already live in the city, he said.

Once the renovations to the space are complete, the new store is expected to open sometime in September, Olds said.

Atascadero’s recent efforts to revitalize its downtown makes the city an increasingly attractive place to do business, he said.





“It’s a great time to jump in there,” Olds said.