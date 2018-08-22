Bye bye, Orchard Supply Hardware — All stores to close, including those in SLO County

The Orchard Supply Hardware near you will close by the end of the year.

OSH parent company Lowe’s announced it would close all 99 of its stores in California, Oregon and Florida during its second quarter earnings call Wednesday, saying it had decided to shutter those operations to focus on its core home improvement business.

That includes the two OSH stores in San Luis Obispo County — located at 825 Oak Park Boulevard in Pismo Beach and 2005 Theatre Drive in Paso Robles.

Requests for comment from the local OSH stores were directed to the Lowe’s corporation.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Lowe’s spokeswoman Jackie Hartzell said the 4,000 Orchard employees were told of the closures Tuesday. She said associates would receive job placement assistance and some would qualify for severance pay.

“We are working hard to make this transition as smooth as possible for our associates and our customers,” she said. “We will be retaining our associates through the store closure process and are encouraging them to apply for open roles at Lowe’s stores, where they will receive priority status.”

Hartzell said the liquidation sales will begin on Thursday and last for approximately 10 weeks.

According to the quarter report, Lowe’s earnings were cut by $230 million related to a strategic reassessment of the brand prior to its decision to close.

According to its website, Orchard Supply Hardware, which sells home improvement and garden supplies, was founded in 1931 in San Jose. Lowe’s acquired the OSH stores in 2013 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal