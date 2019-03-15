2,700 customers without power in Avila Beach, Shell Beach, PG&E says

More than 2,700 customers are without power in the Avila Valley area Friday afternoon, PG&E says.

According to the utility company’s outage map, 2,706 customers south of San Luis Obispo — roughly the entirety of Avila Valley, Avila Beach and part of Shell Beach — are without electricity.

The outage appears to have begun around noon, according to the utility company.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown, and crews are en route to assess, PG&E says. Estimated restoration is 3:15 p.m.