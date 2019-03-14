Firefighters save Avila Valley Barn ice cream shop after blaze erupts in attic

Cal Fire crews responded to and quickly knocked down a fire in the attic of the Avila Valley Barn early Thursday evening.

Cal Fire said the fire was contained to the attic of the secondary building at the business, which houses its ice cream shop and deli.

When crews arrived, smoke was pouring from the top of the structure, but they quickly contained the flames to only the attic.

It is unclear the extent of the damage, though the building was largely undamaged, according to a Cal Fire spokesperson.

“You can tell the community it is still standing,” he said. “We made a great save.”

Cal Fire crews from Avila Beach, Pismo Beach and Cal Fire’s airport station team, as well as the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is unknown.