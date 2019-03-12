Power outages hit North Coast as wind swirls across SLO County

About 150 homes are out of power on the south end of Cambria, and Pacific Gas & Electric is working to fix the problem.

The outage was reported about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Suzanne Hosn, a PG&E spokeswoman, said she isn’t sure what caused the problem and is looking into when power might be restored.

“A crew is on site and we are working to restore power as quickly as possible,” Hosn said. “The current estimated time of restoration is 7:30 p.m.”

Cambria Firefighters tweeted that multiple trees are down, and posted about 4:30 p.m. that Kay Street is closed between Burton Drive and Bradford Road “due to a tree across the roadway with power lines down.”

“Multiple reports of trees down in the district,” Cambria Firefighters tweeted. “Be aware of your surroundings and never approach downed power lines.”

Hosn encourages the public to check www.pge.com/outages for up-to-date information regarding the estimated time of restoration and a detailed map showing the affected area.

High winds have been blowing trees and branches throughout the county, and PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey reported that wind speeds had reached 51 miles per hour at Diablo Canyon about 4:30 p.m. on his Twitter account.

More information will be provided as it comes in.