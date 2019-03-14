Check out these St. Patrick’s Day events in SLO County

St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, which for many people means green beer and leprechaun attire. (Or, in the case of this reporter, forgetting to wear green and enduring constant torment from family and friends.)

In any case, the holiday — like all the best ones — is an excuse to kick back and spend quality time with the people you love. Whether you’re hitting the bars, hitting the trails or looking for a more low-key way to celebrate the holiday, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some local events and deals on St. Paddy’s Day.

Erin go bragh!

Go to a leprechaun-themed bar crawl

Pre-game St. Patrick’s Day with the second annual Leprechaun Crawl, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Morro Bay, according to the event’s Facebook page. Participants must be over 21 and dressed in some version of an Irish leprechaun costume. Tickets cost $20 apiece, and designated drivers can participate for free. Buy tickets at morrobaypubcrawls.com.

Scream for ice cream

Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab is teaming up with Orcutt-based Naughty Oak Brewery for their Naughty Oak Brewery Irish Stout ice cream in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Find the ice cream at all Doc Burnstein’s locations — the company has scoop shops in Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria — throughout the month. The brewery will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party from Friday through Sunday, featuring its Salty Dog Dry Irish Stout on nitrogen for $5.

Get your chow on

The Cliffs Hotel and Spa in Pismo Beach will host an Irish breakfast in their lounge from 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday. For $18, guests will get breakfast and a pint of Trustworthy Hoppy Ale while Irish folk music plays. A Sunday brunch will follow from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring green mimosas. Call 805-773-5000, extension 647, to make reservations.

Enjoy some natural greenery

ECOSLO is doing a hike in the Irish Hills from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, according to the group’s Facebook event page. The group will meet at the Madonna Road and Devaul Ranch Drive trailhead. Bring water, a snack and sturdy shoes to hike in. Call ECOSLO at 805-544-1777 or email programs@ecoslo.org with any questions.

Watch a classic movie set in Ireland

“The Quiet Man” will screen at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo at 2:30 p.m. Sunday as part of the San Luis Obispo International Film Fest. The 1952 movie stars John Wayne as an American who returns to his Irish birthplace and falls in love. For more information, call 805-546-3456 or visit slofilmfest.org.

Have a laugh

Take in a free improvisational comedy show and enjoy a green beer at 7 Sisters Brewing Co. in San Luis Obispo. The show lasts from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Call 805-868-7133, or visit the “Events” tab at 7Sisters’ website, 7sistersbrewing.com, for more information.

Get cultured

Orchestra Novo is performing a space-themed concert, “Fly Me To The Moon: from JS Bach to Mr. Spock,” at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Perfomring Arts Center. Tickets cost $25 to $35, or $10 for children. Buy tickets at orchestranovo.com.

Hit the bars (safely) in downtown SLO

SLO Safe Ride will travel around Higuera Street from 7 to 10 a.m. on Sunday handing out free water and doughnut holes to people celebrating St. Paddy’s day downtown. SLO Safe Ride’s downtown van will be in service from 6 to 10 a.m., offering rides for up to 14 passengers at a time. Rides cost $10.