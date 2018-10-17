SLO residents can now permanently register their parties to avoid fines, police visits

San Luis Obispo residents will now be able to permanently register their parties to prevent potential police intervention and fines.

The City Council on Tuesday formalized its Voluntary Party Registration program, which was launched last year as a pilot program to allow hosts to register events in advance to encourage management of gatherings and enhance neighborhood quality of life, according to city officials.

Residents voluntarily register their event with the police department at least one week in advance of the planned party. If a neighbor files a noise complaint, the dispatch center calls the registered party host to notify them of the complaint.

The registered party then has 20 minutes to end the noise and avoid a visit from police. To register at party, a photo ID is required, and hosts must be at least 18 years old.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Party hosts could face a citation and fines if noise doesn’t stop after a second complaint and police visit. Those who don’t register parties won’t be warned.

The pilot program launched in May 2017, and 99 applications were submitted by last month, according to SLO officials. Of the 76 parties approved for registration, eight warning calls were made and only one citation was given.

Some properties were already on a no-warning list due to past violations, or they were registered late under the party registration advance deadline rules.

Local news matters We rely on readers like you more than ever before to support us as we tell stories about the people and issues important to SLO County readers. Subscribe to The Tribune today for just 99 cents for your first month — and help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal Click to subscribe

While the majority of the events registered were filed by hosts between 18 and 24, registrations were also received for wedding receptions, birthdays and dinner parties organized by older hosts.

The Police Department’s Neighborhood Outreach Program worked with representatives from both Cal Poly and Cuesta College to inform students of the program.

For more information, go to slocity.org/government/department-directory/police-department/party-registration-new.

Online registration will be available soon, according to city officials.



