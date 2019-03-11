5 can’t-miss events at the SLO Film Festival — from classic movies to wine tasting

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival celebrates 25 years of movies and magic in 2019.

The festival, which runs Tuesday through Sunday, features film screenings, panel discussions, parties and red-carpet events at venues across San Luis Obispo County. The lineup — 147 movies in all — includes such classics as “A Star Is Born,” “The Quiet Man” and “El Cid,” plus a 3D presentation of “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” and a “Mary Poppins” sing-along.

Here are some of the highlights:

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

Katharine Ross, Paul Newman and Robert Redford appear in a scene from “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” 20th Century Fox

‘An Evening with Katharine Ross’

What: The star of “The Graduate” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” joins the Malibu Coast Silent Film Orchestra to perform “Kate Shelley and the Midnight Express,” mixing music and spoken word. Ross will also participate in an on-stage conversation about her career before a screening of “Butch Cassidy.”

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $25, $15 students

‘Uncrushable’

What: Celebrity chef Tyler Florence of Food Network fame got behind the camera to chronicle how the 2017 Northern California wildfires hit wine country. He’ll attend receptions before two local screenings of the documentary; each event offers a chance to meet Florence and sample wines.

When: 1 p.m. reception, 2 p.m. movie Thursday; 5:30 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. movie Thursday

Where: Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo; Justin Vineyards and Winery, 811 12th St., Paso Robles, and Park Cinemas, 1100 Pine St., Paso Robles

How much: $15, $12 students and SLO Film Society members; $35, $25 students and society members

Surf Nite in SLO

What: Big-wave surfing in South Africa hits the big screen in “Satori,” paired with the short film “Can’t Steal Our Vibe.” “Satori” director Rick Wall and surfer Rod Torr will be on hand, along with South African pro surfer Shaun Thompson.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $20, $15 students and SLO Film Society members

Alfred Molina arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Molina will Molina will receive the King Vidor Award for Career Excellence at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival on March 16, 2019, in San Luis Obispo. Jordan Strauss Invision/Associated Press

Independent Film and King Vidor Awards

What: Alfred Molina, star of “Frida,” “Spider-Man 2” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” is the latest luminary to receive the Film Festival’s highest honor. Following the George Sidney Independent Film Awards, Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz will present Molina with the King Vidor Award for Career Excellence. He’ll then interview the actor on stage before a screening of 2000’s “Chocolat.”

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $20, $15 students

Closing Night

What: After a Film Festival awards celebration, San Luis Obispo native Hannah Marks will sit down with Variety’s Jenelle Riley to discuss her career as an actor and filmmaker recognized by Rolling Stone magazine. That’s followed by a screening of the romantic dramedy “After Everything,” which Marks co-directed.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $15, $12 students

For more information, or to purchase tickets and passes, call 805-546-3456 or visit slofilmfest.org.