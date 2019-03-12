Thursday is Pi Day! Here’s where to find a tasty deal in SLO County

Thursday is Pi Day, and in honor of the holiday, several businesses in San Luis Obispo County are offering deals on pie-related foods. Hooray for eating!





Pi Day, on March 14 or 3/14, is a special day for anyone who enjoys celebrating the mathematical symbol pi, written out as 3.14.

In recent years, Pi Day has become a holiday that celebrates a holy trinity of math, pizza, and good ol’ pie. The U.S. House of Representatives even supported Pi Day’s designation in 2009!

In honor of the holiday, you can buy a pie, do some pi-related crafts or annoy everyone you love with pi puns (this reporter’s favorite: 3.14 percent of sailors are pi-rates).

We’ve rounded up (get it?) some deals and ideas for you and the nerds in your life in honor of the holiday. Check them out below.

Blaze Pizza

The pizza chain will serve custom pizzas for $3.14 apiece on Pi Day, the sixth year the company has offered the deal. The chain has locations in San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles.

California Pizza Kitchen

The pizza chain will offer slices of key lime pie for $3.14 for both dine-in and takeout, according to Food & Wine. The chain has a location at the Downtown Centre in SLO.

Whole Foods

Grab a large pie from the grocery store’s bakery and receive a discount of $3.14. Amazon Prime members will receive an additional 10 percent off the pie. The deal is valid all day Thursday while supplies last. The local Whole Foods is at 1531 Froom Ranch Way in San Luis Obispo.

Go local

Pick up a Linn’s pie, either from their Cambria restaurant or a grocery store near you. There’s no special promotion, but the pie is delicious and you’ll be supporting a local business.

Use your brain

Take the Pi in the Sky Challenge offered by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The agency is asking anyone who wants to take the challenge to use pi to try and solve math problems NASA’s rocket scientists face.

Make your own pie

If you need inspiration, check out this award-winning recipe for homemade apple pie that was shared with The Tribune by the 2017 winner of Idler’s Home Mom and Apple Pie Contest.