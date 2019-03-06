17-year-old girl killed after stepping onto Highway 101 in Templeton, CHP says

A 17-year-old Paso Robles girl was killed Tuesday night after she stepped onto Highway 101 and was hit by a car in the Templeton area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 10:50 p.m., Bruce Wayne Eddy, 60, of Atascadero, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala on northbound Highway 101 north of Las Tablas Road, the CHP said. Eddy was driving at about 60 mph in the No. 2 lane.

At the same time, the 17-year-old girl was walking on the right-hand shoulder of northbound Highway 101 north of Las Tablas Road, the CHP said.

For reasons that are still unknown, the girl then stepped into the No. 2 lane of northbound Highway 101, directly into the path of the Impala, the CHP said. She was struck by the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

She has not yet been identified, the CHP said.

The CHP said they don’t believe the driver of the Impala was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The collision is under investigation.