Highway 154 is reopening after nearly a month of storm repairs

By Lindsey Holden

March 01, 2019 11:53 AM

Highway 154 will reopen on Friday afternoon after nearly a monthlong closure following heavy storms that damaged the road.

The road will open at 2 p.m. in Santa Barbara County between the entrances to Cachuma Lake and Live Oak campground, according to a Caltrans news release.

The agency closed a portion of Highway 154 on Feb. 2, after a storm blocked a drainage culvert, flooding it with water and covering the road with debris and mud.

The road was open on either side of the closure, but drivers could not travel directly through the area.

Crews from CalPortland Construction in Santa Maria cleared the culvert, rebuilt an embankment and repaired damaged pavement — a project that cost $2.2 million, according to the release.

Motorists driving through the area will likely encounter a one-way reversing traffic control, as Caltrans crews are still working on the road.

