Local

Highway 154 gets reopening date after winter storms closed roadway

By Matt Fountain

February 22, 2019 04:50 PM

Watch water rush over Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County

Highway 154 is closed indefinitely from Santa Barbara to Highway 246 due to a clogged drainage culvert that is under 30 feet of water.
By
Up Next
Highway 154 is closed indefinitely from Santa Barbara to Highway 246 due to a clogged drainage culvert that is under 30 feet of water.
By

A stretch of Highway 154 damaged by a series of winter storms has a tentative re-opening date set for early next month.

Caltrans announced Friday in a news release that the stretch of roadway between the entrance to Cachuma Lake and the entrance to Live Oak will re-open by Wednesday, March 6, weather permitting.

It has been closed since Feb. 2 after a series of winter storms caused the closure when a clogged drainage culvert resulted in flooding and damage to a portion of the highway. Caltrans employees are working around the clock to clear the blocked culvert and repair the embankment on the damaged highway before it can be re-opened, the news release said.

The contractor for this $2.2 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria.

The agency says it will announce an exact date and time of the opening by the end of next week. When it is re-opened, motorists may encounter one-way reversing traffic control so that Caltrans can perform additional work at the location.

In the meantime, the news release states that motorists wishing to visit Lake Cachuma may use Highway 154 from the Santa Ynez area. Motorists from Santa Barbara can only travel to the Live Oak entrance. Businesses along 154 remain open with Highway 101 being the primary detour.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

local

weather

cambrian

local

Matt Fountain

Matt Fountain is The San Luis Obispo Tribune’s courts and investigations reporter. A San Diego native, Fountain graduated from Cal Poly’s journalism department in 2009 and cut his teeth at the San Luis Obispo New Times before joining The Tribune as a crime and breaking news reporter in 2014.

  Comments  