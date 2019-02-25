Remains of 3 people recovered from plane crash site in Kern County mountains

Authorities have found the remains of the three people who were aboard a private plane that took off from San Luis Obispo and crashed in the Tehachapi Mountains last week.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on Sunday evening. The names of the plane’s occupants have not yet been released.

Officials found the wreckage of the twin-engine Beechcraft plane on Friday morning. Remains of one occupant were found near the crash site at the time.

The plane flew into the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport about 11 or 11:30 a.m on Thursday and departed about 4 p.m., Craig Piper, deputy airport director, told The Tribune on Friday.

The plane was en route to Los Angeles, according to the Sheriff’s Office.





It’s unknown where the plane came from, but the aircraft is registered out of Glendale, Piper said.

When the plane didn’t reach its destination, the pilot’s son contacted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and reported the plane overdue, Williams said.

Radar and cell phone data directed investigators to Kern County and the Tehachapi Mountains, he said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, which is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.