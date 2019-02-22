Search underway for plane that took off from SLO and may have crashed in Kern County

Local

By Lindsey Holden

February 22, 2019 01:34 PM

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Friday searched for a private plane that took off from San Luis Obispo and may have crashed in the snowy Tehachapi Mountains.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday of an overdue plane traveling to Los Angeles, according to a news release.

The aircraft is described as a twin-engine Beechcraft plane with three occupants.

The plane flew into the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport about 11 or 11:30 a.m on Thursday and departed about 4 p.m., said Craig Piper, deputy airport director.

It’s unknown where the plane came from, but the aircraft is registered out of Glendale, Piper said.

Patrol units began searching the area of Interstate 5 and Highway 166 and continued on to the mountain area, which is covered with 2 to 3 feet of snow. Search efforts continued until 3:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office requested Civil Air Patrol fly over the mountains, and search-and-rescue team members remained on standby on Friday morning.

Check back for updates on this continuing story.

