Power outages affect more than 27,000 SLO County residents Saturday evening. Some are still without power

San Luis Obispo County experienced two unrelated power outages Saturday, Feb 23., leaving a total of 27,818 residents across the county without power.

The first outage was reported around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, after a third party, not related to PG&E, damaged a transmission line in the process of cutting down a tree, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

1 of 3 tweets:



•PG&E’s most important responsibility is the safety of the customers and communities we serve.



•Earlier today a third party, not associated with PG&E, fell a tree which impacted a transmission line causing the outage.#SantaMarina @City_SantaMaria — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 24, 2019

As a result, 27,455 customers in the Santa Maria, Pismo Beach and Oceano areas were left without power for several hours. All power was restored by 9:30 p.m., according to Lindsey.

2 of 3 tweets:



•The outage is currently affecting 27,455 customers in the Santa Maria, Pismo, & Oceano areas.



• PG&E crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to make the necessary repairs.



• Contact PG&E’s outage information line at 1-800-743-5002 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 24, 2019

Another outage was reported just after 11 p.m. Saturday night in Atascadero, affecting 363 customers who are still without power.

According to the PG&E outage map, the second outage was likely caused by a car crashing into a PG&E pole and unrelated to the power outage in South County.

A PG&E repair crew was on-site working to restore power Sunday morning. Power is slated to be restored by 3 p.m.

PG&E recommends people stay prepared for power outages by keeping a flashlight with extra batteries in a convenient location, turning off heat-producing appliances during an outage and keeping refrigerator and freezer doors closed to better preserve food. For a full list of PG&E’s recommendations or to sign up for proactive outage alerts visit their website at www.pge.com.