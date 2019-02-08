Local

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 46 in Paso Robles

By Lindsey Holden

February 08, 2019 04:09 PM

A motorcyclist was killed on Friday afternoon in a collision with another vehicle on Highway 46 West in Paso Robles.

The man sustained fatal injuries about 1:51 p.m. while riding on Highway 46 near Hunter Ranch Golf Course, according to Shakira Brehm, a dispatcher for the Paso Robles Police Department.

The portion of the road where the collision occurred is located within Paso Robles city limits.

No further information is available at this time.

Check back for updates on this continuing story.

