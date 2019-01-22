Local

Love the library, but worry about returning books on time? That's not a problem anymore

By Gabby Ferreira

January 22, 2019

Love checking out books from the library, but worried about getting them back before a late fee hits?

Now you don’t have to worry: San Luis Obispo County libraries are eliminating overdue charges.

The new policy goes into effect Feb. 1, according to a library news release, and follows January’s Fine Amnesty Month.

As part of the policy, any fines from overdue books that were returned will be removed by the library staff when a patron asks for it. 

The policy doesn’t affect fees for lost or damaged items, and library patrons will still be responsible for returning checked out materials.

“We want to get library materials into as many peoples’ hands as possible and overdue fines create a barrier to access,” library director Chris Barnickel said in the release. “We are pleased to join a growing number of California libraries that are eliminating overdue fines.”

For more information, contact your local library branch. A directory can be found at slolibrary.org.

