SLO Friends of the Library receives $13,200 grant from Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust

The San Luis Obispo Friends of the Library has received a $13,200 grant from the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust.
This year’s funds will go toward a program with the theme “Discover the Natural World at Your Library.” Among the benefits to library patrons will be:
▪ Updated animal and science materials in the youth, adult and audiovisual collections.
▪ Hands-on science programs, especially in the areas of ecology and animal science.
In the past 10 years, the Harold. J. Miossi Charitable Trust has made possible many new programs, services and materials at the San Luis Obispo Library. Here are a few highlights:
▪ More than 3,800 people have attended programs funded by the Trust at the Library, including interactive science experiments, and hands-on science and nature programs.
▪ Thousands of books and movies have been added to the library collection, and these have been borrowed tens of thousands of times.
▪ Improvements have been made to the interactive learning areas in the library’s children’s area with toys, play panels, and a block table.
▪ The trust was the primary sponsor of the atrium mural painted in 2013 by Robert “Maja” Martinez.
“The Miossi Trust has allowed the library to add beauty, curiosity, opportunity, and learning to our SLO County community, and we are the better for it,” said Margaret Kensinger-Klopfer, Coordinating Librarian for Youth Services.
For more information about library programs, visit slolibrary.org or follow County of SLO Public Libraries on Facebook.
For more information about the San Luis Obispo Friends of the Library, visit slofol.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of SLO County Community Outreach Funding presented Arts for Living with a check in the amount of $793 to support engaging people with developmental disabilities in the community through inclusion in arts. Funds will be used for purchase of drums and rhythm instruments to expand facilitated Community Rhythm Circles.
