Local

Love the library? SLO County is waiving late fees in January

By Nick Wilson

January 03, 2019 01:34 PM

New features await visitors at renovated downtown SLO library

The San Luis Obispo City-County Library reopens Saturday, March 4, 2017, after closing for renovations in October. The library has significantly more space for children and teens, and the third floor is now open for public use. Chris Barnickel, SL
By
Up Next
The San Luis Obispo City-County Library reopens Saturday, March 4, 2017, after closing for renovations in October. The library has significantly more space for children and teens, and the third floor is now open for public use. Chris Barnickel, SL
By

The San Luis Obispo County library system is waiving late fees in January as part of its Fine Amnesty Month to encourage library use.

Regardless of how overdue an item is, county library branches will waive all overdue fees, clearing the way to check out new materials, according to a new release.

Late items still need to be returned, the library system said. And the forgiveness of fines doesn’t apply to lost items.

“The goal of this amnesty program is to get patrons back into the library and reading again,” assistant library director Chase McMunn said in the news release.

“We first and foremost want library materials back and want patrons to be able to use the library,” McMunn said. “This fine amnesty allows us to further our mission of connecting the community to knowledge, culture, and creativity.”

The fine amnesty program, which lasts the entire month of January, kicks off a year of celebration in honor of the centennial anniversary of County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries.

For more information, contact your local library branch or read the Fine Amnesty FAQ on slolibrary.org.

  Comments  