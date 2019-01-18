Local

Bus drives off Highway 101 near Los Alamos, injuring seven people

By Giana Magnoli

January 18, 2019 12:59 PM

Seven people were injured after a passenger bus crashed off Highway 101 near Los Alamos on Friday, January 18, 2019.
A bus carrying 24 passengers crashed off Highway 101 near Los Alamos on Friday morning, causing minor injuries to some of its passengers, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Seven people with minor injuries were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center or Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital.

The bus overturned off the side of the road, near southbound lanes of Highway 101 south of Los Alamos, near Alisos Canyon Road, around 5:45 a.m.

Passengers were traveling from the Davis area to the Santa Barbara Amtrak train station to catch a bus to San Diego, Zaniboni said.

The California Highway Patrol reported heavy fog in the area Friday morning, and is investigating the crash.

No further information was available.

